LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deputy attempting to initiate a traffic stop was led on a high-speed chase by a recent high school graduate in Liberty County.

Sunday night, just after 11:30 p.m., Liberty County deputies say two Dodge Chargers were speeding on Leroy Coffer Highway when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. The two cars then began to speed up leading law enforcement on a chase.

Investigators say speeds hit close to 140 miles per hour before deputies lost sight of one of the cars.

The driver of the second car attempted to head towards Highway 17 before a deputy used his cruiser to block the road. The driver hit the front side of the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver was identified as an 18-year-old who graduated Friday from Liberty County High School.

No one was injured in the chase, but the driver was arrested and faces several charges.