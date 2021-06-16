Rape suspect arrested in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police arrested a Hardeeville man Tuesday accused in a rape case.

According to the Hardeeville Police Department, officers were called over the weekend about the kidnapping and assault of a female victim. The incident reportedly occurred on 1st Street; the suspect lives in that area.

Detectives identified the suspect as Vincent Perkins Jr. and obtained warrants for his arrest.

With the help of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, police say the 21-year-old was found hiding in his apartment bathroom Tuesday. He was arrested and taken to jail without incident.

Perkins faces charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remains at the Jasper County Detention Center.