Prosecutors seek change to Kyle Rittenhouse bond

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTMJ) – Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin are attempting to modify Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond agreement after they say the 18-year-old flashed white-power signs while posing for photos, drank several beers and was ‘loudly serenaded’ with the Proud Boys’ official song at a Mount Pleasant bar.

Rittenhouse, who is charged with shooting and killing two people and injuring a third during protests and unrest in Kenosha last summer, was released from Kenosha County Jail on a $2 million bond.

That bond agreement, in its current state, does not restrict Rittenhouse from entering a bar or drinking alcohol – as those underage are allowed to do in the company of parents in Wisconsin – nor does it stop him from fraternizing with known members of white supremacist groups.

In a motion to modify Rittenhouse’s bond Wednesday, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office details Rittenhouse’s January 5th visit to Pudgy’s Pub with his mother.

Rittenhouse stopped at the tavern shortly after pleading not guilty to homicide charges in connection to the Kenosha shooting.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3soY4mZ