Prosecutor: Suspect’s 2-year-old in the room during Savannah motel murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Attorneys revealed disturbing new details in a Savannah motel murder case Tuesday, alleging that one suspect’s two-year-old daughter may have been in the room when the crime took place.

Alexis Brown and Emanuel Harvey are accused of murdering Stallion Motel manager Bhikhubhai “Billy” Patel at the Ogeechee Road establishment back in March.

News 3 is told the information came to light because Brown’s attorney was trying to convince a judge to grant her bond for a different crime, claiming her young daughter needs her.

Brown (L) Harvey (R)

But prosecutors said Brown was seen leaving the motel room where Patel’s body was found — and her little girl was with her.

The details of Patel’s death are disturbing. According to police, he was found lying on the ground, tied up and naked from the waist down. At one point, he was apparently hit in the face with a pot of hot grease.

Brown’s bond was denied. She is accused of beating and robbing a man in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Ogeechee Road.

She and Harvey have each been indicted on one count of malice murder and one count felony murder in Patel’s death.

