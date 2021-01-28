Prosecutor hands off case against Atlanta officers in death

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Related Content Former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks sues over firing

ATLANTA (AP) — The new prosecutor in Georgia’s most populous county is removing her office from the prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer in Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis cited concerns about her predecessor’s actions.

She sent a letter dated Monday to state Attorney General Chris Carr asking that the cases against the two officers in the Brooks shooting and six officers in another high-profile use-of-force case be handled by another prosecutor.