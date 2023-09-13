BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Several residents were displaced after two separate house fires over the weekend in the Pritchardville area, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.

The first fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Stoney Hill Loop off Palmetto Bluff Rd. The homeowner was at work when a neighbor saw flames and smoke coming from the house. The neighbor called 911 and the firefighters quickly responded. On arrival, firefighters found the home to be fully engulfed with the roof partially collapsed.

The home’s location in heavy brush overgrowth and a thick tree canopy made it difficult to put out the fire, but it was eventually extinguished. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The second fire was caused by lightning striking a home Sunday afternoon on Pine View Dr. in the May River Preserve subdivision. The homeowner called dispatch and reported he could see and smell smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom.

All occupants safely evacuated the home before fire crews arrived shortly after. Firefighters were able to save the home, but the resultant fire caused significant structural damage to the roof and attic areas.

The first home suffered a total loss while the second sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported in either incident, but the fires have displaced the owners of both homes.

The Fire District reminds residents to test smoke alarms at least once a month and to replace batteries at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Whenever possible, smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, all alarms sound.