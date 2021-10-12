Prisoner stabs guard, steals keys, others don’t join him

KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — Officials say an inmate in a South Carolina prison stabbed a guard four times and stole his keys, but other inmates didn’t join him in the disturbance even after he unlocked their cells.

The state Corrections Department said the guard was being treated and released at the hospital after Monday’s attack at the Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County.

Investigators say the inmate also sprayed the officer’s tear gas, affecting himself and several other people.

Authorities say the inmate who stabbed the guard has been transferred and will be charged. His name was not released.