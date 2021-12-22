Preliminary report releases on deadly plane crash in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report Tuesday on a deadly plane crash that happened in early December.

NTSB says the airplane started spiraling to the left shortly after takeoff. The report also included a number of witness accounts from that night. Many told investigators that the plane’s engine was very loud as it quickly lost altitude.

One witness, who is a private pilot, even went on to say that it sounded like “the engine was screaming as if the throttle was through the panel.”

Catherine Kloss was the pilot and did not survive the crash. Kloss flew in from Florida to attend the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting to fight for the survival of her sky diving businesses. After the meeting was over, Kloss took off to fly back to florida.

She crashed just three minutes later. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown and there’s no word on when the final report will be completed.