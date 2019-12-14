Prayer service to be held for Malik Spencer in Beaufort Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A prayer service will be held in Beaufort Saturday for Malik Spencer, an 18-year-old who was killed nearly a year ago.

The prayer service will be from 5-7 p.m. at Love House Ministries (423 Parris Island Gateway). The service is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

Donations will also be accepted for the Malik Spencer Foundation to help with scholarships for upcoming seniors at Whale Branch Early College, where Malik went to school. For more information or to give to the foundation, contact Veronica Spencer at 843-597-0960 or Lashawn Spencer at 843-575-2600.

Malik Spencer’s remains were found on Jan. 22 after he was missing for more than a month. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wounds.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the murder.