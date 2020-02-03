Possible 911 service outage reported in parts of Beaufort, Jasper Counties

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Monday afternoon informing the public of a possible 911 service disruption.

BCSO says that CenturyLink reported a possible disruption in 911 services to areas in northern Beaufort County, including St. Helena Island, Laurel Bay and Beaufort. Other areas in northern Beaufort County may also be affected.

Anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas who cannot get through to 911 is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

BCSO says the possible 911 disruption does not include Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

Jasper County EMS has also issued a similar advisory.

CenturyLink customers in parts of Jasper County may be experiencing a 911 service outage. Any Jasper County resident having trouble reaching 911 is asked to call 843-726-7519.

CenturyLink is working to resolve the issues. News 3 will have updates.