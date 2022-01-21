Police: Crash with Port Wentworth chief ends stolen vehicle pursuit

photo: WSAV photographer Art Ottimo

photo: WSAV photographer Art Ottimo

photo: Port Wentworth Police Department

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle ran into three patrol vehicles, including one driven by the Port Wentworth’s chief, on Highway 21 Friday afternoon.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers received a report of a possible stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. near the Highway 21/Interstate 95 corridor. Police located the vehicle nearby in a restaurant parking lot.

Port Wentworth PD said as officers were trying to stop the vehicle, the driver attempted to run over an officer, then backed into one unmarked patrol vehicle before sideswiping another.

The driver reportedly traveled out of the parking lot and down Highway 21, but as they were attempting to turn around near Scott Street, they hit a third patrol vehicle driven by Police Chief Matt Libby.

The driver was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Police said some officers received minor injuries that were treated on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Georgia State Patrol has been called in to assist with the investigation.