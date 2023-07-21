The South Carolina state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — A Facebook post by the Town of Hilton Head says that a man was possibly bitten by a shark while swimming in the ocean in the Sea Pines area.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. The man says he was bitten on the foot by a shark while swimming in waist-deep water.

Shore Beach Service employees were able to remove the man from the water and paramedics from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue treated the man on the scene.

The victim was later transported to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment of the apparent bite wound.

Because of the possibility of a shark bite, Shore Beach Services has closed the water between beach markers 33 and 42 for the rest of the day.