Portal Middle High School student arrested for making threat during classes

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – A student is in custody after allegedly threatening Portal Middle High School during classes, according to Bulloch County Schools.

Details on the threat were limited, but the district said the alleged threat was made verbally in the presence of a faculty member Thursday.

The student was arrested and charged by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, according to the district.

Officials said the school will continue to operate as scheduled on Friday.

This is the second verbal threat Bulloch County Schools has reported this week.

Two Southeast Bulloch Middle School students were taken into custody Tuesday evening for reportedly making a threat during afternoon bus routes.

The district issued the following statement Thursday night: