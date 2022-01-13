Portal Middle High School student arrested for making threat during classes

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – A student is in custody after allegedly threatening Portal Middle High School during classes, according to Bulloch County Schools.
Details on the threat were limited, but the district said the alleged threat was made verbally in the presence of a faculty member Thursday.
The student was arrested and charged by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, according to the district.
Officials said the school will continue to operate as scheduled on Friday.
This is the second verbal threat Bulloch County Schools has reported this week.
Two Southeast Bulloch Middle School students were taken into custody Tuesday evening for reportedly making a threat during afternoon bus routes.
The district issued the following statement Thursday night:
Bulloch County Schools encourages all students to report threats or suspicious activity in a timely manner.
It is important for students and parents to know that the school district and local law enforcement take all threats seriously. Those who make threats of any kind against individuals or our schools will be held accountable.
Bulloch County Schools and its faculty and staff continue to appreciate the swift and constant support of law enforcement. Learn more about school safety at www.bullochschools.org/schoolsafety