Port Wentworth police warn citizens about phone scam

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) says residents should be aware of a scammer calling and asking for money.

PWPD says the person identifies themselves as “Lieutenant Duma” and calls from the number 912-642-2581. The caller then says the citizen failed to appear to Superior Court at the police department and asks for a large amount of money in a Cashier’s Check.

Other callers told PWPD they were told the money needed to be paid to get them out of a fraud or forgery investigation. PWPD says it does not call citizens and ask for payments.

Police ask anyone with information about these scams to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.