Port Wentworth police seek to identify hit-and-run suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in and hit-and-run that injured one woman.

On Tuesday, at around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the Food Lion parking lot at 7306 Highway 21 for an accident with injuries.

Officers learned that a woman was helping a driver jump a white Chevrolet 2 door, hatchback car. When the car turned on, the car moved forward and pinned the woman between their two cars, injuring her.

When officers and other first responders arrived, the driver of the white Chevrolet took off. He was last seen driving towards Highway 30.

The suspect is described as a white male with red or orange hair and a goatee. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts and sandals the day of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360 or through the department’s tip411 app.