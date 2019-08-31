1  of  2
Port Wentworth Police seek to find men caught on camera

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) – Port Wentworth Police ask the public for help finding the man caught on surveillance camera.

Friday night police received a call, in reference to two black males in the area of Burnt Oak and Rice Creek Road checking handles on vehicles. They received another call on Huntington Road where footage was recorded of the incident. (Watch the video below) Both males were wearing hoodies. Police ask that you make sure you are locking your doors.

Anyone with any information should contact the Port Wentworth Police at (912)964-4360 or can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (912)234-2020.

