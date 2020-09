PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old who is in need of his diabetes medication.

Zikee Cooper was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a white polo shirt, black jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger shoes.

Police say he might be traveling in a Mazda 6 and could be on the east side of Savannah.

According to the department, Zikee has type 1 diabetes and hasn’t taken his medication in three days.

If you see the missing teen, call police.