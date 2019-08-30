Port Wentworth Police seek armed and dangerous suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police are asking for help locating a wanted man.

Jeramiah Gardner is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

All crimes happened in Burke County, but Gardner’s father live in Port Wentworth on Clifton Drive. Witnesses said Gardner was last seen walking along Crossgate Road.

Anyone who see’s Gardner is asked to not approach and call 911 right away. Gardner is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Wentworth Police at 912-964-4360 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.