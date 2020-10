SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Arson investigators are working to identify the occupants of a truck that may have information on a recent fire in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), crews responded around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday to a fire at Liaisons Restaurant and Bar, 3718 Ogeechee Rd. Chatham Fire units extinguished the fire and SFD checked for hot spots.