Port Wentworth Police searching for person of interest in connection to homicide case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - College athletes in South Carolina will soon be able to join their Georgia peers in getting compensated for their names, images, and likenesses.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed S. 685 on Thursday, which allows athletes to earn money from third parties for commercials, autograph sessions and other off-field activities.

Athletes are still not paid simply for attending a particular school, nor can they use their college's uniforms, logos or facilities to make money for themselves.

The bill passed the South Carolina senate by a single vote and the house by a margin of 103-15 on April 28.

South Carolina's bill will not go in effect until 2022, nearly a full year after Georgia's effective date of July 1, 2021. The stated reasoning is to allow the NCAA to develop uniform national standards for NIL compensation, which do not currently exist.

There are now 13 states with laws governing NIL compensation in place, including both Georgia and South Carolina. The list includes several other states with an SEC school in its borders: Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida.

Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and New Mexico's laws all take effect July 1.

Kansas senator Jerry Moran has introduced federal legislation on the matter in the form of the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2021. That bill is currently in committee.