Port Wentworth Police searching for person of interest in connection to homicide case

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide case that happened on Miriam Jordan Road.
According to Maj. Lee Sherrod, police are looking for Shawn Antonio Brown, Jr. He was last seen driving a newer dark blue Toyota Camry.
Police continue to investigate and are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is asked to call Chatham County Dispatch or the Port Wentworth Police Department if you see Brown.
This is a developing story.