PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Port Wentworth Police need help locating a missing teenage boy.

15-year-old Zikee Cooper was last seen in Port Wentworth around 7:30 p.m. on Friday wearing a yellow t-shirt, light pink pants and black and white shoes.

Officials say he is without medication for a medical condition.

If you have any information about Cooper’s disappearance, contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at (912) 401-0484.