PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

According to police, Sofia Rikata, 17, voluntarily left her residence on Dec. 27 and did not return home. Police describe Sofia as a Black female who stands about 5’5″ and weighs about 138lbs.

The Port Wentworth Police Department asks that anyone with information about Sofia’s whereabouts contact the City of Port Wentworth Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or text Tip411.