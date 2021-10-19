Port Wentworth police searching for man on the run

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) is asking for the public’s help to find a man who fled from police Tuesday afternoon.

PWPD says 24-year-old Omauri Young fled from officers around 2 p.m. in the Pine Forest Neighborhood. Young is armed and dangerous, police say.

Police describe Young as a Black man, 6-foot-tall, weighing 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and blue jeans.

PWPD urges anyone with information or who sees him call 912-964-4360 or 9-1-1.