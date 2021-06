PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a wanted suspect believed to be in the Jesup area.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, Siamak Bayki is accused of aggravated stalking. Further details on the investigation are limited at this time.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call local law enforcement or the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.