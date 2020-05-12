Port Wentworth police looking for woman in active investigation

Crime & Safety

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for 22-year-old Tysheria Monique Green in an active investigation.

According to Detective Jeffrey McMcMurry, Green is wanted for Obstructing a Criminal Investigation.

PWPD says Green may be driving a black 2015 Mercedes Benz C300 displaying Georgia plate number RUY0523.

Anyone with information on Green and her whereabouts is asked to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360. Information can also be forwarded to the department’s tip 411 app.

