Port Wentworth Police launch anonymous tip app

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department launched a new app to help the public stay better connected with police.

The Port Wentworth PD app, which was developed by tip411, allows the public to share an anonymous tip with police and view alerts. When a user submits an anonymous tip, an officer can actually respond back, creating an anonymous two way conversation.

“The City of Port Wentworth Police Department is committed to working closely with all segments of the general public and government to preserve peace and provide a safe environment for the people who live and work in our community,” Captain James Hollingsworth said. “I believe our new Port Wentworth PD app will help to ensure we deliver the high quality of law enforcement our community deserves.”

The app is totally free and available for download via the Google Play Store, the iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Port Wentworth PD website.

Residents without a smartphone can still submit an anonymous tip via their cell phone by texting “PWPD” and their message to 847-411.

On Nov. 29, the Port Wentworth Police received an anonymous tip that resulted in five juvenile arrests for breaking into a house in the Rice Creek subdivision.