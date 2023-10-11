PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Port Wentworth.

According to the city, the incident happened just before noon on Wednesday. Officers were seen responding to Stemson Way.

“It is a sad day for Chatham County residents whenever a life is lost through violence,” Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim.”

The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the police department, use the City of Port Wentworth PD’s Tip411 App or call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This story is developing.