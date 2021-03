SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested a man accused of murdering an elderly man in Florida.

Michael Joseph Wasko, 46, was wanted for a charge of Second Degree Murder.

According to Florida authorities, Wasko was wanted in the death of a reported missing elderly man whose body was discovered at a Fort Myers, Florida home Tuesday.

Wasko remains in the Chatham County Jail awaiting extradition to Lee County, Florida.