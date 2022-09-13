PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The current chairman of the Port Wentworth Planning Commission was arrested on child pornography charges on Monday.

Clifford “CJ” Neesmith, 69, was arrested by Garden City police for computer, or electronic, pornography.

Neesmith was also a past Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce chairman and has been a funeral director at several local funeral homes in the area in the past.

The Garden City Sherriff says no bond has been set and he could likely appear in court on Tuesday for an arraignment.