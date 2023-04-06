PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist they say has evaded Port Wentworth officers on several occasions.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, the suspect has been seen recklessly driving, speeding and using unsafe maneuvers that pose a traffic hazard to the public.

He’s also driven away from officers numerous times in other jurisdictions, including Effingham County and Garden City, officials said.

courtesy of the Port Wentworth Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male, who rides a black motorcycle with a red and black helmet, along with a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360 or by using the Tip411 mobile app.