Port Wentworth PD arrests man for stealing car, kidnapping baby

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a young man on multiple charges, including kidnapping and carjacking.

Tuesday evening, the Port Wentworth Police Department issued a notice saying they were looking for 23-year-old Dorrell Bailey, who was driving a stolen vehicle and had a 7-month-old with him.

A short time after, the department located the vehicle and infant, but said Bailey was still at-large.

Around 10 p.m., Port Wentworth PD said Bailey had been arrested.

He was wanted for carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment, obstruction, driving while license suspended, no driver’s license, theft by taking and damage to property.