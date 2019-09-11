Port Wentworth man indicted for wife’s murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Port Wentworth man accused of killing his wife during a domestic dispute has been indicted on murder and other charges.

A Chatham County grand jury on Wednesday formally charged Christopher Scott, 42, on one count malice murder, one count felony murder, one count aggravated assault, and three counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The indictment alleges Christopher Scott killed his wife, 39-year-old Tiffany Scott, by shooting her in the head.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the incident happened in June in the Lakeshore Subdivision in Port Wentworth. At the time, the agency confirmed Tiffany Scott died as a result of the dispute but did not detail how.

Christopher Scott was arrested after the incident by the Port Wentworth Police Department and taken to the Chatham County Jail.

A family member told News 3 the couple married in April 2018 and that Tiffany Scott’s daughter was living with them.