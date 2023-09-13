PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A Port Royal police officer was arrested Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

Sargeant Jason Boggess, 37, of Lady’s Island was booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center right before 11:30 p.m. He would later be released Wednesday morning on a $1,017 personal recognizance bond.

According to the charges, this was his first DUI offense and his blood alcohol was less than .10.

South Carolina law indicates that any amount over .08 is considered to be under the influence.

Boggess had been named ‘Officer of the Year’ by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for his work enforcing DUI arrests in 2018. In total, Boggess arrested 19 people for DUIs throughout 2018.