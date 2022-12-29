PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal.

A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident.

According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and another driver got into a fight.

Police said the suspect fired at least one shot into the victim’s vehicle, which struck him in the side.

He was able to drive himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It appears the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated incident, Port Royal Police said.

Meanwhile, they are looking for the suspect and their vehicle, described as a dark grey or blue 2008 BMW 3351 with a Georgia tag TEA 2765.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 843-986-2220.