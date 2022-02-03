Suspect accused of attempted murder, armed robbery in Port Royal arrested in Marietta

Mug shot of Shykeim Wright provided by the Port Royal Police Department.

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A suspect accused of attempted murder and armed robbery at a Port Royal gas station has been arrested.

According to the Port Royal Police Department, 25-year-old Shykeim Wright was apprehended early Thursday morning in Marietta, Georgia. He is currently awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, police said.

Wright is accused of shooting the clerk at the Parker’s gas station on 1451 Ribaut Rd. during a robbery. The clerk was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Police had upped reward money being offered for information leading to an arrest to $11,000 after initially offering $6,000. It’s unclear at this time if those funds will be distributed.

Wright faces the following charges:

Attempted murder

Two counts of armed robbery

Two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police have also linked Wright to a robbery at a Dollar General on Ribaut Road as well, with warrants pending.