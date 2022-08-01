PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a gas station employee and are searching for another man in connection to the robbery of a Parker’s early Sunday morning.

On July 31 at 3:19 am, Port Royal police responded to Parker’s convenience store located at 12 Savannah Highway on a report of an armed robbery of an undetermined amount of cash.

Upon arrival, officers along with an investigator began to investigate the robbery with the help of a Parker’s Loss Prevention employee, later identified as 32-year-old David Barwick. During the investigation, several inconsistencies were noted in the employee’s statement and further evidence revealed that the employee had acted jointly with another person in staging the robbery.

Barwick was questioned and subsequently arrested and charged with armed robbery. Police are also searching for a person of interest, 27-year-old Michal Conn, for questioning in regards to the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery or the whereabouts of Michal Conn is asked to call Det. Sgt John Hogue at 843-986-2233.