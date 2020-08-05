Pooler police seek to locate entering auto suspect

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department is asking the public for help locating an Entering Auto suspect.

PPD says on Feb. 19, officers responded to multiple complaints of overnight Entering Auto incidents throughout Pooler neighborhoods. Cell phones, computers, credit cards, and other items were stolen from cars.

Investigators identified and apprehended two suspects. They are now trying to locate Mikell Tornell Heyward.

Heyward is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known location is Motel 8 on Stephenson Avenue in Savannah.

PPD says Heyward has 27 active warrants with the department.

Anyone with information on Heyward’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or Detective Holland at 912-748-7333.