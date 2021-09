Images provided by the Pooler Police Department.

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler Police are searching for a man they say made a fraudulent credit card purchase at a gas station.

The Pooler Police Department said the transaction occurred at the Shell Gas Station on 196 Pooler Pkwy on Aug. 28.

Police ask anyone with information to Det. Dixon at 912-330-8658 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.