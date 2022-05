POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Pooler Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

Isaiah Blige, 80, was last seen on May 25 around 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Old Quacco Road.

He was seen wearing a green shirt with blue pants. Blige has a scar above his right eye and he suffers from dementia and is non-verbal and cannot write. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you see Blige, you are asked to call 911.