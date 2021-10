POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Pooler Police Department (PPD) is searching for a man suspected of an aggravated assault at a gas station in early October.

PPD says the assault happened Oct. 8 at the Enmarket on E Hwy 80. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Dixon at 912-330-8658 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.