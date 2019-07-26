Pooler Police make another arrest for leaving dog in hot car

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Police Department arrested another person for leaving a dog in a hot car on Thursday, the fifth within a week.

Police arrested 31-year-old Marilyn Bartell for cruelty to animals.

At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a call about a dog left inside of a car in the Publix parking lot at 460 Pooler Parkway. The dog was in the car for about ten minutes before police arrived. The windows were up and the car was not running.

Bartell came out of the Nutrishop store next to Publix and told officers the dog belonged to her. When they opened the car, firefighters measured the inside temperature as 116 degrees.

Bartell was taken into custody at the Chatham County Detention Center and given a $870 bond. The dog was given water and released to Bartell’s brother.