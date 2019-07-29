Pooler Police arrest two for leaving dogs in hot cars on Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department arrested two more people for leaving dogs inside of hot cars on Friday.

On Friday, officers arrested 73-year-old Robin June Hughes. Officers responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about two dogs locked inside of a truck at Sam’s Club in Pooler. The windows were cracked and the dogs did not have water. Fire officials measured the dash temperature to be 122 degrees and the interior temperature to be 102 degrees.

Hughes was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals with an $800 bond. Her dogs were taken into custody by Chatham County Animal Control.

Also on Friday, police arrested 38-year-old Dennis Ellwood Irvin. Officers got a call that a dog was inside of a truck with the windows open at Western Sizzlin at 230 Highway 80 at about 1 p.m. Pooler Fire Department checked the interior temperature and it was 120 degrees.

Irvin was arrested for cruelty to animals and given a $500 bond. The dog and car were turned over to Irvin’s wife at the scene.