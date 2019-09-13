Pooler Police arrest man for public indecency again

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – According to the incident report released by the Pooler Police Department, police arrested Wei Zhou, 29, on September 3rd for public indecency. Police responded to a complaint at The Carlyle at Godley Station apartment complex. Police say they were shown surveillance video of Zhou masturbating in the apartment complex’s children`s play area of the gym. According to the report, the video showed that Zhou was fully exposed and Zhou look directly at the camera.

Pooler police previously arrested Zhou last month for 5 counts of public indecency at the same apartment complex. He was allegedly caught on security cameras then as well. Learn more about Zhou’s previous arrest in the link below:

READ MORE: Man arrested on 5 counts of public indecency