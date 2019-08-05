Pooler Police arrest man for leaving dog inside hot crate in parking lot

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Police Department arrested a man for leaving a dog out in the heat in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pooler Police, officials were called to the Walmart on Pooler Parkway just after noon in response to a small dog left in the back of a truck inside of a crate. The responding officer found the dog panting and hot to the touch. He removed it from the crate and put it in his car to get some air and water.

Fire officials arrived on scene and measured the temperature inside of the crate to be 105 degrees. The dog’s owner, 46-year-old Troy Brantley, arrived on the scene. He claimed he had only been in the store for ten minutes, but surveillance footage showed Brantley parking the truck at 11:47 a.m. and coming back to the vehicle at 12:50 p.m. He also told officers he lived less than a mile away.

Brantley was arrested, charged with cruelty to animals and brought to Chatham County Detention Center for booking. He received a $700 bond.