Pooler police arrest man after dog found unresponsive, overheated in cage

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Police arrested a man on Tuesday for animal cruelty after he reportedly left his dog outside in the heat.

According to an incident report, a complaint was called in around 10:45 a.m., possibly from a neighbor, about a distressed dog in a cage in the backyard of a home on Bainbridge Way.

When an officer arrived, he found a bulldog, Polo, unresponsive and heavily panting. There were empty water bowls in the cage. Officials said it was approximately 100 degrees outside.

The resident’s grandmother was inside the house, and let the officer in to get the dog water. She said that Polo usually lived inside, but that her daughter put him outside for using the bathroom in the cage. She said her grandson was supposed to water the dog when he woke up.

The officer got the water and poured it on Polo’s tongue, but he would not drink. The bulldog was hot to the touch, so the officer picked him up and ran inside the home with him.

Once inside, the officer and grandmother poured ice water on the dog. He was still unresponsive, so the officer placed the bulldog in the bathtub and ran cool water over him.

The dog’s owners, Brittany and Tyrone McMillan, came to the home and told the officer that they were planning to let Polo back inside when they came home for lunch. Tyrone McMillan said the bulldog belonged to him and had been put in the cage outside at 4:45 a.m. Tyrone McMillan was arrested.

Brittany McMillan took the Polo to an emergency vet, and Animal Control was notified and responded to the scene.

Tyrone McMillan was charged with cruelty to animals and issued a $1,300 bond.