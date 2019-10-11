Pooler Police arrest jewelry store robbery suspect

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – Pooler Police announced friday the arrest of Octavious Harris for armed robbery. Pooler police say Harris robbed the Zales jewelry store, located in Tanger Outlets.

Police say on September 8th, an armed suspect stole a substantial amount of jewelry from the display cases inside the store. Pooler police say they identified Harris after gathering evidence through a joint investigation with the FBI.

Police located and arrested Harris on Thursday.

Pooler police say Harris was recently released from the Georgia Department of Corrections in June, where he was serving a sentence for 2 armed robberies in Savannah, which were committed in 2004.

