Pooler Pharmacy, pharmacists to pay up to $2.2 million for filling false prescriptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah-area pharmacy and its pharmacists have agreed to settle federal claims that they unlawfully dispensed controlled substances for prescriptions written by a notorious pill-mill doctor.

Under the settlement, Greeson Rx, LLC and Joshua Z. Greeson, of Brooklet, will pay up to $2.22 million in civil penalties. Greeson Rx, LLC operates Pooler Pharmacy in Pooler.

“Our office continues to relentlessly pursue those who illegally and inappropriately prescribe and dispense addictive drugs in the midst of an opioid addiction and overdose crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “These actions vividly illustrate that hefty penalties are the cost for these violations in the Southern District.”

This settlement is the latest action taken by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Dr. Frank Bynes, Jr. was sentenced in February to serve 240 months in federal prison following his conviction at trial on 13 counts of Illegal Dispensation of Controlled Substances and three counts of Health Care Fraud.

The United States also recently announced a case against Darien Pharmacy, of Darien, settlements with Chip’s Discount Drugs, of Hazlehurst, and Gordon’s Pharmacy, of Bloomingdale, as well as with pharmacists at each of those three pharmacies.

The judgment and settlements against those pharmacies and pharmacists, together with the settlement with Greeson Rx, LLC and Joshua Z. Greeson, call for payments that could exceed a combined $7 million.

The United States also previously announced the prosecutions of Ray Dixon, who was the pharmacist at Fulghum Drugs in Baxley, and Janice Colter, who was the pharmacist at Darien Pharmacy in Darien. Both Dixon and Colter pleaded guilty to felony charges and are awaiting sentencing.

According to court filings, Darien Pharmacy and Chip’s Discount Drugs were alleged to have dispensed hundreds of thousands of units of controlled substances prescribed by Bynes over the course of several years, despite obvious evidence Bynes was operating a pill mill.

Anyone with information about illegal prescribing by physicians or dispensing by pharmacies, or any people who believes they were victims of Bynes should call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 912-652-4422 and ask for the Opioid Coordinator.