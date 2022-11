POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Pooler Police Department is searching for a missing boy last seen on Thursday.

Mikail Heath,11, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the pool area of Olympus Carrington Apartments on Blue Moon Crossing in Pooler.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the apartment complex as police continue to search for Heath.

Police say he was possibly wearing black uniform shorts, a white polo-style shirt, and a dark hoodie.

If you see him, authorities ask you to call 911.