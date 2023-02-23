POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man has been arrested in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash on I-95.

Nathan Lee Whitten was arrested and charged with 1st-degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper passing on left, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.

The crash happened Tuesday as emergency crews were working a separate wreck involving a big rig on the interstate which caused standstill traffic. A pedestrian was outside of their vehicle when an SUV traveling at high speeds took the emergency lane past the traffic and fatally struck the pedestrian.

The victim has yet to be identified. Whitten is being held at the Chatham County Jail with no bond.