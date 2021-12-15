Pooler mother and police ask for help in solving 2020 murder

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Police and the mother of a murder victim are pleading for answers in the 2020 death of Romell Williams.

Authorities said Wednesday they have one piece of information — the killers were driving a silver-colored car.

On Nov. 25, 2020, Williams died after being shot. He was one of three people in a car that was followed by the silver vehicle, said Lt. John Schmitt of the Pooler Police Department.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance, if you have information about the vehicle, information that’s related to this murder, information about the vehicle or persons that may have been involved call Pooler Police or CrimeStoppers,” said Schmitt.

Pooler Police Department: 912-748-7333

CrimeStoppers (remain anonymous): 912-234-2020

Manita Nevels says she still wakes up every morning and asks why her son was taken from her.

“This situation has turned my family completely upside down,” said Nevels. “Romell was the oldest of my four children. For us, to this day, to still not know the who, what, where, when and why is devastating.”

Police say the crime happened about 9:35 on the night of Nov. 25 last year. They say Williams was a passenger in the front seat of the car, that his girlfriend was driving, and there was a male passenger in the back. They said the silver vehicle had been following and then someone fired shots which hit Williams and the other passenger, who recovered. But Williams died later at Memorial Health.

Police say there were no surveillance cameras in that area, and all they have to go on is the description of the silver-colored car which could possibly be a Mercedes.

“The most difficult thing and the first thing that hits my mind every single, solitary morning, it’s just no answer, no closure, no why,” said Nevels.

She says her three younger children miss their older brother terribly and it’s hard to try to get into the holiday spirit. She says Romell would have been 21 in August and this is the family’s second holiday season without him.

Nevels is asking anyone who knows anything to help and call police or CrimeStoppers.